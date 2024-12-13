BVHS Streamlines Application Process For Financial Assistance

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) financial services associates are available to answer any questions or concerns regarding billing statements, including information about financial assistance that might be available.

The process of applying for financial assistance was recently simplified for the patient. BVHS has partnered with healthcare technology company Breez Health to streamline the application process.

Patients can now visit the BVHS website to apply and upload documents, which will then be sent to the Patient Financial Services (PFS) team.

“I’m excited about its simplicity,” said Brittney Larsen, credit and collections manager with PFS. “In the past, patients had to enter information manually, which was more time-consuming. This makes the process of applying for financial assistance much easier.”

“BVHS is here to serve our community with quality healthcare, but we are also committed to being exceptional throughout the organization,” said Myron D. Lewis, FACHE, president and chief executive officer of Blanchard Valley Health System. “Integrating this technology into our financial assistance programs streamlines the process of applying for financial assistance with an online platform that is easier to use. It’s just one more way we use the latest technology to ensure we can best support our community.”

Based on income guidelines, PFS associates can determine if the patient qualifies for Medicaid. If not, they may be eligible for assistance programs offered by BVHS.

“We encourage patients to start the conversation and reach out if they have any questions,” Larsen said. “We are here as a resource. Often, patients have questions about some aspect of their bill, such as what is covered by insurance and what is not. Our team is trained to explain these things and can review the bill with a patient. Sometimes, patients call their insurance company again after speaking with us and gathering more information.”

Additionally, PFS associates can provide information about available financial assistance to some patients. These associates ask questions about the patient’s income and household size and can help them apply for appropriate programs. In some cases, patients over the income levels for programs based on income might still qualify for other assistance, depending on their situation.

“If a patient has any questions, it’s better for both parties that they reach out and call us,” Larsen said. “We recognize that sometimes patients may have financial difficulties, and we may be able to help in ways they haven’t considered. If a bill is not paid, we need to resolve the situation, but we would rather discuss any issues than simply be left wondering. Please call us if you have questions and return the call if we reach out about a bill.”

In addition to discussing assistance programs, PFS associates can also review payment plan options. A payment plan of up to three months can be offered directly through BVHS, and a longer payment plan known as ClearBalance is also now an option. ClearBalance is an extended payment plan option where patients pay 0% interest through an account on the ClearBalance portal.

Larsen added that the associates in her department are happy to discuss the situation with the patient, especially if they can’t figure out an issue.

“Our associates will go the extra mile, as they want to help our patients and provide them with more information,” she said.

To apply for financial assistance, please visit https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/patient-and-visitor-information/im-a-patient/billing-and-insurance/financial-assistance.

If you have questions about a bill, please call 419.423.5310.