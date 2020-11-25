BVHS “Support Our Healthcare Heroes” Project

Blanchard Valley Health System says it has launched a new project called “Support Our Healthcare Heroes” at the request of the community.

“Meals will be scheduled across all hospital locations for the extraordinary physicians, nurses and support staff that are caring for patients during this COVID-19 pandemic,” BVHS said.

Donations will be matched by local businessman, Duane Jebbett and his wife, Kathy, up to $10,000.

Click here to learn more and to make a donation.

Back in the spring, a procession of vehicles with their flashers on pulled into the parking lot and people waved their cell phones as a way of saying “thank you” to healthcare workers for their hard work and dedication in the pandemic. Read that story here.