BVHS Testing Surgery, Procedure Patients For COVID-19

Blanchard Valley Health System has initiated COVID-19 testing for all patients coming to the system’s hospitals for scheduled surgeries and procedures.

BVHS says this is a change from their previous practice of testing only patients exhibiting symptoms of the disease who were referred by their primary care physician.

The hours of operation for pre-surgery and procedure swabbing at both Blanchard Valley Hospital and Bluffton Hospital will be 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Weekend hours will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Patients should contact their physician to schedule a pre-surgery or procedure swabbing.

For all admissions, patients entering the hospital will be asked to wear a mask or be provided one at the front desk.