BVHS To Discuss Response To Rising COVID Cases

Blanchard Valley Health System will be holding an online update about its response to the ongoing pandemic.

The event will be held via Facebook Live Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. and is titled “Our Response to the Rising COVID-19 Cases in the Community.”

BVHS President and CEO Scott Malaney and Dr. William Kose, vice president of special projects, will discuss the organizations planning of operations and processes to ensure the safety and care of patients as COVID cases continue to rise.

The event can be viewed on the BVHS Facebook page by clicking here.

Anyone needing assistance with viewing the event can call 419-423-5551.

It will also be posted to the BVHS website once it has ended.