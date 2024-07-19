BVHS To Hold Online Presentation On New Acute Rehab Unit

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System will host a “Live & Learn” educational presentation on Thursday, July 25, focusing on “Acute Rehabilitation Unit at Blanchard Valley Hospital.” The presentation will provide information on the new ARU at Blanchard Valley Hospital, which provides rehabilitation care for patients recovering from stroke, trauma, and other injuries and illnesses.

The presenters will be Dr. Bill Kose, vice president of special projects for BVHS, Jessica Moore, BSN, RN, director of inpatient nursing, and Beth Courtright, program director of the new ARU. They will discuss how rehabilitation care in the ARU can help community members get back to the highest possible quality of life. Their conversation will also include the services offered in this environment and how this program is designed based on each patient’s needs.

The presentation will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. on the BVHS Facebook page.

To submit questions prior to the livestream, please email [email protected]. For further assistance, please call 419.423.5551.