BVHS To Open Wellness Park Campus On North End Of Findlay

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is excited to announce the upcoming opening of Wellness Park, a new, comprehensive campus on the north end of Findlay.

At this innovative healthcare destination, the skilled team will provide a full spectrum of services, including primary care, endocrinology, diabetes management, rheumatology, orthopedics, sports medicine, and podiatry. Additionally, both pediatric and adult physical, occupational, and speech therapies will be available. On-site imaging and laboratory services will further enhance patient convenience, offering centralized and accessible care.

The campus encompasses more than 75,000 square feet and is designed to employ around 150 associates when fully staffed. With its cutting-edge resources, strategic location, and commitment to quality care, Wellness Park will stand as a beacon of health, healing, and innovation. Conveniently located at 3401 Wellness Way in Findlay, the campus is easily accessible from County Road 99 and nearby I-75, providing a valuable resource for both patients and associates.

Wellness Park aims to address the growing challenges of chronic conditions like diabetes while expanding primary care options.

“Wellness Park will bring together a variety of specialty physicians, but also will serve as an opportunity to expand primary care offerings,” said Myron D. Lewis, FACHE, president and chief executive officer of BVHS. “We’re excited about the opportunity to increase the community’s access to care, and we know this state-of-the-art campus will help in our efforts to recruit primary care physicians to the area. Primary care is just one example, however, of how we are confident this new location will improve access to healthcare in our area.”

The site features an expanded Julie A. Cole Rehab & Sports Medicine with an on-site gym area along with a dedicated pediatric rehab space for occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, and behavioral health therapy.

With practitioners from several specialties coordinating care at a single site, the organization will be able to manage our community’s health and well-being needs even better than before. Wellness Park brings together comprehensive care in one centralized location, reinforcing the BVHS mission of “Caring for a lifetime.”

“BVHS has been planning for Wellness Park for several years,” said Kelly Shroll, chief operating officer-ambulatory services. “In addition to serving as a site for doctor’s appointments, Wellness Park will also be a convenient location for patients who just need routine lab work. This location at the north end of town, close to the I-75 exit, is easily accessible not only to residents of Findlay but to those who live in surrounding communities.

“The campus itself was designed with input from our associates to ensure we were meeting their needs as well as those of our patients,” Shroll went on. “We put an emphasis on making it both functional and attractive. For example, the pediatric rehabilitation area is designed to be kid-friendly and soothing, and we placed large windows throughout the campus to let in a lot of natural light.”

Many community members may have already received letters informing them that their physician or provider will be at a new location. However, BVHS reminds the public that, as of December 16, 2024, the following practices will be seeing patients at Wellness Park: Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists of Northwest Ohio (including the Community Glucose Monitoring Project), Rheumatology Specialists of Northwest Ohio, and Primary Care at Wellness Park. (Primary Care at Wellness Park is a new practice.)

Soon thereafter, the practices of Julie A. Cole Rehab and Sports Medicine Services and Blanchard Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, as well as laboratory and imaging services, will begin operating at Wellness Park on January 6, 2025.

New patients seeking to make an appointment with these or any other BVHS practice can call 419.422.APPT.

The new Wellness Park campus is one of the cornerstone projects of an exciting space planning effort at BVHS that continues the organization’s longstanding tradition of delivering high-quality care to the Northwest Ohio community.

Other cornerstone projects include the expansion of The Armes Family Cancer Care Center and hospital enhancements including the new Acute Rehabilitation Unit. BVHS is requesting the community’s support through a capital campaign that will help fund the construction, expansion, accessibility, and technological advancements.

“The generosity of the community has been humbling and overwhelming. As we wrap up the silent phase of the capital campaign, the Blanchard Valley Health Foundation has secured over $13 million from generous philanthropists for these important projects,” commented Karen George, chief development officer. “These improvements will help BVHS deliver better health outcomes for those who live and work here. As we move into the public phase of the campaign, we aspire to secure a total of $20 million. It will take the entire community to support this landmark vision.”

For more information about Wellness Park, please visit bvhealthsystem.org/wellness-park

For more information about the capital campaign, please visit https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/support-the-foundation/events-campaigns/capital-campaign/bvhs-capital-campaign