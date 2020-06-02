BVHS To Start Allowing One Visitor At A Time

Blanchard Valley Health System will allow one visitor at a time for most patients, beginning on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Daily visitation hours will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No visitors had been allowed at BVHS facilities since March 25th.

Details are in the following news release from BVHS.

One designated visitor, age 16 or older, will be permitted to accompany inpatients at all BVHS locations as well as accompany patients to clinic appointments. Patients may have a guest accompany them for outpatient and testing services as well, however BVHS encourages guests to wait in their vehicle. Once a visitor leaves for the day, re-entry is not permitted. Visitors and guests will not be allowed in areas such as nursing home facilities and Orchard Hall (behavioral health).

A mask or face covering that covers the nose, mouth and chin must be worn at all times. We ask that visitors provide their own face covering. Medical professionals have the right to refuse appointments to those who do not comply.

Hospitals, medical offices and laboratories will continue to have designated entry points to screen individuals entering the facility. They will evaluate both patients and visitors for symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone who screens positive for symptoms will not be allowed to enter and will be directed to self-quarantine. They will then need to contact their primary care provider for additional care. BVHS will continue to adjust restrictions based upon personal protective equipment supply or until transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat.

“We know that our patients look forward to visits from their families and loved ones during their stay, and a support person can bring comfort during surgeries, procedures or appointments,”

stated Natalie Phoenix, director of emergency services. “Our top priority is the safety of our patients and staff, and we can ensure safety by limiting the number of visitors and requiring everyone to wear a face covering.”

Visitor guidelines include:

One visitor will be allowed to accompany patients who are having surgery, other invasive procedures, clinic visits or outpatient testing.

Obstetric patients may have one partner?or?birth support person over the age of 16 accompany them.

Visitation exceptions will be considered based on end-of-life situations or special circumstances.

All BVHS visitors are required to:

Wear a face covering at all times (visitors must supply their own face covering)

Remain in the patients room at all times

Leave the hospital or clinic when their visit is over and not spend time in public areas, including lobbies, waiting areas, cafeterias and vending areas.

Wash their hands or use hand sanitizer every time they enter or exit a patient room. For more information and updates on visitation restrictions, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.