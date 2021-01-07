BVHS & UF Enter Into Collaborative Partnership

Blanchard Valley Health System and the University of Findlay have formed a partnership to encourage more students from northwest Ohio to consider healthcare majors and to retain them for local employment.

UF President Dr. Katherine Fell (audio below) says the collaboration will enable their students and graduates to gain the experience necessary to serve our community for many years to come.

“Together, in this partnership, we will be able to deliver even stronger healthcare to our neighbors near and far,” Fell said.

Scott Malaney, BVHS president and CEO, is excited about the collaboration.

“Ensuring that as many students as possible get their practical experiences with us strengthens the pipeline of people we could have access to for hiring.”

To further support University of Findlay students entering healthcare fields of study, a scholarship will be developed in the near future.

Get more on the collaboration by listening to Malaney and Fell during the announcement below.