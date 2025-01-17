BVHS Women’s Health Office Relocating

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Effective January 20, Blanchard Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, will relocate its EasternWoods Women’s Health office to 1917 South Main Street in Findlay. The following providers associated with the move include Lorie Thomas-Schultz, DO, Aubrey Marcum, PA-C, Jodi Bollenbacher, PA-C, and Sarah Weihrauch, PA-C. The practice phone number will remain 419.425.8131.

“The team at Blanchard Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology is committed to providing quality gynecologic and reproductive care for women throughout their lives,” said Kelly Shroll, chief operating officer of ambulatory services. “These healthcare professionals tailor personalized care to each woman’s unique needs. Existing patients can expect the same high level of care at the new location. Additionally, we welcome new patients who may not have a regular women’s healthcare provider.”

The providers at Blanchard Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology have extensive experience caring for a wide range of diseases and conditions, including pelvic pain, endometriosis, fibroids, prolapse, urinary incontinence, menopause symptoms, fertility, and more. They can assist with family planning and contraception questions. For gynecological conditions requiring surgery, our physicians will talk to patients about various innovative treatment options and develop an individualized treatment plan. Many procedures are performed using minimally invasive techniques, such as robotic surgery.

In addition to two Findlay locations (South Main and Wallace Streets), the Blanchard Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology team sees patients in Bluffton, Carey, and Ottawa. For more information, please visit bvhealthsystem.org/women

To make an appointment with a primary or specialty care provider at any Blanchard Valley Medical Practices location, please call 419.422.APPT. New patients are welcome.