BZA Approves Variance For Updated St. Michael Church Sign

St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church on Bright Road in Findlay is updating its sign and part of the improvements needed the approval of the Board of Zoning Appeals.

The new sign will include a 7.5 feet by 4 feet electronic portion and that’s what needed a variance by the BZA.

The Board of Zoning Appeals approved the variance at their recent meeting.

Earlier this year the city code was updated to stipulate that no more than 25 percent of an approved sign area can be electronic in nature, and that’s why the variance was needed.

The electronic portion of the sign will be turned off from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

(Design concept courtesy of Toledo Sign)