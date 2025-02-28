Camp 9-1-1 Interactive Safety Camp Registration

(From Camp 9-1-1)

Calling all future safety superheroes!

Camp 911 is back and open for registration!

This fun and interactive safety camp is designed for Hancock County kids entering kindergarten and is led by our local first responders.

Dates: June 23 – June 27

Two Sessions Available:

AM Session: 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM – Tuesday, June 24 – Friday, June 27

PM Session: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Monday, June 23rd – Thursday, June 26

Kids will learn essential safety skills, meet real-life heroes, and have a blast in hands-on activities!

Register Now:

AM Session: https://forms.gle/8mf6rurdbepcpi4v8

PM Session: https://forms.gle/fjYJZxopZWHQMXDj9