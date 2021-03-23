Camp 9-1-1 Returning To In-Person Format This Year

Registration is underway for Camp 911 in Hancock County.

The safety camp is for kids entering kindergarten and helps them learn basic safety.

The camp is returning to an in-person format this year.

“With Covid-19 numbers remaining low and the vaccines becoming more available, students will go back to school and families will be out in public more. Safety is our number one priority, and we want to teach kids important safety lessons,” said Findlay Fire Chief Josh Eberle.

Camp 911 is a joint effort led by local emergency response agencies, including Hanco, Findlay Fire and Police Departments, the Hancock County Sheriffs Office and Hancock Public Health.

Camp 911 is also teaming up with the City of Findlay Recreation Department and their Keep Active Keep Healthy initiative to offer a variety of outdoor play activities which became known as the “Superhero” recreation activities and were a favorite of 2020 campers.

The in-person camp will present important safety lessons such as stranger danger, drug safety and pedestrian safety through a combination of demonstrations, videos, and activities.

The camp will be available this year to 200 kids across Hancock County who will be entering kindergarten in 2021

Morning sessions will be held June 14th through the 18th from 8 to 11 a.m.

There will also be afternoon sessions from 1-4 p.m.

You can register for the morning session by clicking here and the afternoon session by clicking here.

People with questions regarding Camp 911 can email Beth Baker at [email protected]