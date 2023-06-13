Camp 911 Kids See Findlay Police Department K9s In Action

The Camp 911 educational safety camp is being held this week in Findlay.

The free camp is for kids entering kindergarten and teaches important safety lessons like stranger danger, drug safety, pedestrian safety and more through a combination of demonstrations, activities, and videos.

Beth Baker with the Findlay Fire Department says 175 kids are participating in the morning and afternoon sessions this year.

When we stopped by the camp on Tuesday, Officer Atkins and his K9 partner Deke were giving the youngsters are demonstration as Atkins pretended he was being attacked and Deke fought off the attacker. (video below)

The kids also asked Officer Atkins a variety of questions about Deke, like whether he was a boy or a girl and does he bite people.

“Only when I tell him to,” was the answer Officer Atkins gave to the biting question.

Camp 911 is a joint effort led by local emergency response agencies, including the Findlay Fire and Police Departments, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Hanco, and Hancock Public Health.