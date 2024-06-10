Camp 911 Safety Camp Being Held In Findlay

Camp 911 is being held June 10-14 at First Presbyterian Church at 2330 South Main Street in Findlay.

Camp 911 is an interactive safety camp for kids who will be entering kindergarten in the fall and helps them learn basic safety.

At Camp 911 children will learn different safety lessons such as online safety, bike safety, stranger danger and much more while interacting with local first responders.

We spoke with the fire department’s Beth Baker on Monday as the kids were learning about fire safety.

Beth says 175 Hancock County kids are taking part in Camp 911 this week.

Camp 911 is a joint effort led by local emergency response agencies, including Hanco, Findlay Fire and Police Departments, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, and Hancock Public Health.