Camp FUN Registration Deadline Approaching

Time is running out to get your child signed up for Camp FUN.

Camp FUN is a free day camp designed for area youth who have been affected by family addiction and/or overdose.

The camp will be held Saturday, June 18th from 10 to 4 at Camp Berry at 11716 County Road 40, a little south of Findlay. Check-in begins at 9.

Camp FUN (Friendship, Understanding and Nurturing) is open to youth between the ages of 9-12 and 13-17.

The purpose of the camp is to provide a positive, encouraging and supportive experience for impacted youth.

Activities will include hiking, a climbing tower, crafts, games and even horses.

Parents or guardians can register their child online by clicking here.

The registration deadline is Tuesday, June 14th.

There is no fee to attend the camp.