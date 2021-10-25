Camp FUN Registration Underway

Registration is underway for Camp FUN, a program designed for area youth who have been affected by addiction and/or overdose.

The camp, a community collaborative initiated by the Hancock County Opioid and Addictions Task Force, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 at the New Life Assembly of God, 3120 Norcrest St., Findlay.

There is no fee to attend the camp but limited spots are available.

Camp FUN (Friendship, Understanding and Nurturing) is open to youth between the ages of 9-12 and 13-17.

The purpose of the camp is to provide positive encouragement and support to impacted youth.

Activities will include arts and crafts, music, an obstacle course and other games.

Door prizes and lunch and snacks will be provided.

Parents or guardians can register their child online at: shorturl.at/bwHN7

The registration deadline is Nov. 15. There is no fee to attend the camp.

For more information on the camp contact Pastor Gregg Fox at Bluffton Trinity United Methodist Church, 419-306-0233, or at 419-424-1985 or [email protected]