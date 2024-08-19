Campaign Encouraging Ohioans To Become A Volunteer Firefighter

A statewide campaign to recruit volunteer firefighters is underway.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the new campaign is aimed at encouraging everyday Ohioans to become heroes in their communities.

DeWine says right now, there are 400 open positions for volunteer fire services across the state.

The governor says the PSA isn’t just for people who want to fight fires.

Ohio relies on volunteers to answer your emergency calls.

To find out more information, contact your local fire department.