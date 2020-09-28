Campaign Signs Vandalized In Findlay

Some Findlay residents awoke Sunday morning to find that their campaign yard sign had been vandalized.

A handful of Biden-Harris signs in front of homes on South Main Street were damaged with a black line painted across them.

WFIN spoke with one of the homeowners who said he noticed the damage on Sunday morning.

He was able to wash most of the paint off the sign although some is still visible.

Another homeowner had their campaign sign stolen and filed a report with the police.

The City of Findlay previously reminded people that tampering with election signs is illegal and is vandalism.

Possible charges for someone caught vandalizing or stealing a campaign sign include disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.