Campgrounds Reopening For Those With A Reservation

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has been hard at work getting state park campgrounds ready to reopen on Thursday.

There are some things you need to know before heading to your favorite campground.

Only campers with reservations will be able to camp and only one family household may occupy a campsite

Guests may be asked to leave if they don’t follow COVID-19 guidelines, and people are being asked to stay home if they don’t feel well.

Also, the camp stores will more than likely be closed for a while so it’s important to bring everything you need for your trip.

(Photo courtesy of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources)