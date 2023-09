Cancer Patient Services’ second annual Flock Walk will be held on Saturday, September 9th.

It will be held at the University of Findlay’s Koehler Center and outside on the UF campus.

People are invited to walk with their family, friends and neighbors to support local cancer patients.

A survivor breakfast will be held to kick off the event and then the walk/run begins at 9 a.m.

All participants must be registered by Friday, September 8th at 11 p.m.