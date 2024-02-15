Candidate Forums Being Held On WFIN

Ohio’s Primary Election is coming up on March 19th and WFIN is holding candidate forums to get you familiarized with the candidates and their stances on a variety of issues.

Last Monday we had the candidates for Hancock County Prosecutor, Heather Pendleton and Sean Abbot.

Coming up on Monday, February 19th we’ll hear from the candidates in the 83rd District of the Ohio House of Representatives, incumbent Jon Cross and Ty Mathews.

Then on February 26th, a forum will be held for the Hancock County Sheriff candidates, and then on March 4th the candidates for Hancock County Commissioner.

The forums are being held live at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts from 5 to 6 p.m. and are being moderated by WFIN’s Chris Oaks.

The forums can be heard on AM 1330 & 95.5 FM WFIN, WFIN.com and Alexa and also viewed live on WFIN Facebook and WFIN.com.

See what candidates and issues are on the ballot in Hancock County by clicking here for the Board of Elections.