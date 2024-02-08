Candidate Forums To Be Held On WFIN
Join WFIN Good Mornings Host, Chris Oaks, for the upcoming candidate forums, live at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.
The public is welcome to attend.
The forums can be heard on AM 1330 & 95.5 FM WFIN, WFIN.com and Alexa and also viewed live on WFIN Facebook and WFIN.com.
Ohio’s Primary Election is on March 19th. See what candidates and issues are on the ballot in Hancock County by clicking here for the Board of Elections.
Monday, February 12
5:00 to 6:00 pm
Hancock County Prosecutor
Heather Pendleton, Sean Abbott
Monday, February 19
5:00 to 6:00 pm
83rd District Ohio House of Representatives
Jon Cross, Ty Mathews
Monday, February 26
5:00 to 6:00 pm
Hancock County Sheriff
Mike Cortez, Daniel Harmon,
Mark Price
Monday, March 4
5:00 to 6:00 pm
Hancock County Commissioners
Holly Frische, Jeffrey Hunker,
Jeff Wobser