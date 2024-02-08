Candidate Forums To Be Held On WFIN

Join WFIN Good Mornings Host, Chris Oaks, for the upcoming candidate forums, live at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

The public is welcome to attend.

The forums can be heard on AM 1330 & 95.5 FM WFIN, WFIN.com and Alexa and also viewed live on WFIN Facebook and WFIN.com.

Ohio’s Primary Election is on March 19th. See what candidates and issues are on the ballot in Hancock County by clicking here for the Board of Elections.

Monday, February 12

5:00 to 6:00 pm

Hancock County Prosecutor

Heather Pendleton, Sean Abbott

Monday, February 19

5:00 to 6:00 pm

83rd District Ohio House of Representatives

Jon Cross, Ty Mathews

Monday, February 26

5:00 to 6:00 pm

Hancock County Sheriff

Mike Cortez, Daniel Harmon,

Mark Price

Monday, March 4

5:00 to 6:00 pm

Hancock County Commissioners

Holly Frische, Jeffrey Hunker,

Jeff Wobser