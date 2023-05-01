Candidates And Issues On Primary Election Ballot

Ohio’s Primary Election is being held on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Among the local races voters will decide is the Republican Primary for Findlay Mayor between incumbent Christina Muryn and challenger Haydee Sadler.

Findlay city councilwoman Beth Warnecke is being challenged by fellow Republican Kraig Kutschbach.

Among the issues voters will decide; Cory-Rawson Local Schools and Riverdale Local Schools each have a renewal income tax issue up for a vote. Van Buren Local Schools has a renewal tax levy on the ballot.

Appleseed Joint Ambulance District has an issue on the ballot as does Southwestern Hancock Joint Fire District.

Findlay Brewing Company and Dark Horse have issues on the ballot regarding Sunday sales.

See the full list of candidates and issues on the ballot in Hancock County by clicking here, and in Putnam County by clicking here.