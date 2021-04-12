Capacity Set For Ohio State Spring Game

The Ohio State Buckeyes were back on the field on Monday as the university opened up ticket sales for their spring game.

Head coach Ryan Day spoke about adjusting to the changes being thrown their way.

Capacity will be capped at around 19,000 people for the spring game and 10,000 of those seats will be for frontline workers.

Masks will be required.

The spring game is Saturday, April 17th at noon.