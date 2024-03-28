Captain Kidwell Retiring From Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

Captain Ryan Kidwell is retiring from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s been the Jail Administrator since 2006, overseeing corrections operations at the sheriff’s office.

Kidwell has been with the sheriff’s office for more than 32 years and Jail Administrator since 2006.

Ryan says he’s had a lot of great colleagues over all the years.

“I’m so grateful for all I’ve been able to serve with. The trust, respect, support has been second to none, and I’m so thankful and so blessed and can’t tell them thanks enough.”

Sheriff Heldman wishes Ryan the best in retirement and says he will be missed.

He credits Ryan with working to improve mental health for inmates.

“We give him a lot of credit for helping us to be where we’re at today with the mental health issues we deal with on a daily basis at the jail.”

Ryan says, in retirement, he plans on doing projects around the house and camping and traveling with his wife.

Captain Jesse Sterrett will be the new Jail Administrator.