Captain Price Seeking To Succeed Sheriff Heldman

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Captain Mark Price has announced he’ll be seeking the Republican nomination for Hancock County Sheriff in the 2024 primary election.

Captain Price is a 25-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and says he’ll bring his career experience and leadership abilities to the position.

“Hancock County is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. It’s a safe community that faces the same challenges that most metropolitan areas are experiencing,” Price said.

“During my career, I’ve worked as a deputy and in administration. I believe having that diverse experience makes me uniquely qualified to become the next sheriff of Hancock County.”

Over his career, Price steadily rose through the ranks at the sheriff’s office, receiving several promotions and being named Enforcement Captain in January.

Hancock County Sheriff Michael Heldman recently announced that he would not be seeking re-election in 2024 after being sheriff since 1997.