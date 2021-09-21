Car Crashes Into House East Of McComb

A driver crashed their car into the side of a house near McComb.

It happened at 6223 State Route 613 at around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says Boss Brown II, 29, of Tiffin, was westbound on SR 613 when he failed to maintain control and went off the left side of the road.

His car went up into the yard and then struck the side of the house, knocking out a window and doing damage to the side of the house.

The sheriff’s office says airbags deployed in the car and Brown was not injured.

Two people were inside the home when it was struck.

They were hit by some falling debris but were otherwise uninjured.

Brown was cited for failure to control.