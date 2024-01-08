Car Crashes Into House In Findlay

The Findlay Police Department says a car crashed into a house along Tiffin Avenue when the driver suffered a medical issue.

It happened at around 5 o’clock Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Tiffin Avenue.

Police say Ronald Smith, 45, of Findlay, was driving eastbound in the 700 block of Tiffin Avenue when he began to have a medical issue and veered off the roadway to the right and through the front yard of 721 Tiffin Avenue.

His car then got back on the roadway and proceeded through the intersection of Tiffin Avenue and Central Avenue before going off the north side of the roadway and striking a house at 804 Tiffin Avenue.

Police say no citations were issued and Smith was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.