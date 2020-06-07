Car Crashes Into Two Findlay Houses, Comes To Rest Inside One

A man is facing several charges after police say he crashed into a house and then fled the scene on foot.

Police say Michael B. Craddolph, of Findlay, was speeding down Tiffin Avenue westbound at 10:18 Saturday night in his Kia Soul when he failed to negotiate the curve at the railroad tracks.

Craddolph’s vehicle went off the road and struck 335 Center Street and continued into 333 Center Street, where it came to rest inside the house.

Both homes sustained extensive damage, but fortunately, both were unoccupied at the time.

Police say Craddolph fled the scene and was located in the area.

He was treated on the scene by Hanco EMS.

He’s facing charges of reckless operation, OVI and leaving the scene.