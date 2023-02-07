Car Dealership Holding Electric Vehicle Information Event

Reineke Ford Lincoln in Findlay will be holding an event to answer questions about and provide demonstrations of electric vehicles.

This electric vehicle event will be held at Reineke Ford Lincoln at 12000 County Road 99 from 8 to 10 Thursday morning.

The event, hosted in cooperation with the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, aims to educate, demonstrate, and answer any questions around electrical vehicles, in both residential and commercial settings.

Alex Reineke was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the event.

Vehicles on display will include the Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and the Ford E-Transit.

Trained EV professionals will be on site to answer any questions people might have.

Representatives from Frankart Electric Inc. and the Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative will also be on site for discussion.

The event is free and open to the public.