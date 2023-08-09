Car Fire Shuts Down Findlay Highway

A Findlay highway was shut down as crews responded to a car fire.

It happened at around 5:15 Wednesday afternoon on State Route 15 / U.S. 68 southbound in Findlay, south of the Lima Avenue roundabouts and around where Western Avenue can access the highway.

Fire crews found a car fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene.

It didn’t take long for fire crews to put the fire out, and then the roadway had to be cleaned up and the car towed.

One lane of the highway reopened around 6:10 p.m.

There was no word of any injuries, and no ambulances could be seen on the scene.

See video of the fire below.