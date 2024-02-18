Car Hit By Train In Hancock County

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a driver was seriously injured when their car was hit by a train.

It happened at approximately 1:22 Sunday morning on County Road 53 just south of Township Road 103, west of McComb.

Deputies say a car traveling north on County Road 53 being driven by Augustine Mendez, 34, of McComb, was struck by an eastbound train.

Deputies said their investigation showed that Mendez was within the active railroad crossing as the train was crossing County Road 53.

Mendez was flown to a hospital in Toledo with serious injuries.