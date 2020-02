A construction crew in Defiance pulled an interesting item out of the Maumee River.

The crew discovered a 1983 Buick Century, that was reported stolen to the Defiance Police Department on March 15th, 1993.

The license plate reads V-R-V-8-1-4 and officers are working to find the owner.

They say the owner information isn’t available because their theft reporting system has been upgraded.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.