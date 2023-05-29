Car Rolls Into Findlay Reservoir

The Findlay Police Department says a car rolled into the Findlay Reservoir on Monday when the driver forgot to put it in park.

The police department said the 25-year-old driver, from Findlay, stopped their Ford Focus facing the boat ramp to unload.

The driver got out of the car without putting the vehicle in park.

The car then rolled down the boat ramp and into the water and eventually sunk.

No one was inside the vehicle when it went into the water and sunk.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisted in the recovery of the vehicle along with R and A Towing.