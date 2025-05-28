Carey, Fort Jennings Among ‘Paint The Plow’ Winners

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

We are happy to announce the winners of its annual Paint-the-Plow program!

People’s Choice Award:

1st – Carey High School (Wyandot County) – “Paws and Follow the Laws” featuring K9 Nigel

2nd – Fort Jennings High School (Putnam County) – Patriotic eagle design

3rd – Mohawk Preschool – Adorable handprints and drawings

ODOT’s Choice Award:

1st – Fort Jennings High School (Putnam County) – Patriotic eagle design

2nd – (Tie) Ada High School (Hardin County) and Fairview High School (Defiance County)

A huge thank you to all 23 schools from eight counties in northwest Ohio who participated in this year’s program! Your creativity and talent shine bright!

Read the full news release here:

https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/…/wyandot-and…