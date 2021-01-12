Carey Man Killed In Wyandot County Crash

A man was killed and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. 23 between Carey and Upper Sandusky.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Roger Schlack, 67, of Carey, was driving north on U.S. 23 on Monday night when at around 7:50 he crashed into a trailer that had become disconnected from a semi that was turning onto U.S. 23 from County Road 44.

Roger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highway Patrol says passenger Lana Schlack, 60, of Carey, was flown to a Cleveland hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both were wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of the semi was Salih Husain, 29, of Hilliard.

The crash remains under investigation.