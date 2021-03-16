Carey Principal Named Ohio Principal Of The Year

Carey High School Principal Peter Cole has been selected by the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators as the 2021-2022 Ohio Principal of the Year.

“I’m extremely overwhelmed by the award,” Peter told WFIN.

He said he never fathomed that he would win an award for helping others, let alone a state award.

“I feel that the honor really belongs just as much to the people that are around me and work here and learn here at Carey High School as it is about me.”

Peter says he’s been blessed to work in a tremendous environment and the award really belongs to Carey High School as much as it does to him.

Peter has a special connection to the community as he is a graduate of Carey High School.

After graduation he attended Bowling Green State University where he earned a Bachelor’s in Music and his Master’s of Education in Administration and Supervision.

He then earned his Superintendent’s Licensure at University of Findlay/Ashland University.

Peter has been principal of Carey High School since 2007.