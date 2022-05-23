Cast Your Vote In ODOT’s ‘Paint The Plow’ Contest

The Ohio Department of Transportation is inviting people to cast their vote in the 2022 Paint the Plow Contest.

ODOT District 1 in northwest Ohio says 28 plows were painted by area schools, which is a record number for the contest.

ODOT is encouraging people to check out the plows on their Facebook page.

Every comment, like, or share on the original post will count as one vote.

One of the plows, from Cory-Rawson, is in tribute to fallen Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis.

The contest will wrap up on Friday, May 27 at noon.