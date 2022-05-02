Cause Of Findlay House Fire Under Investigation

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire that severely damaged a house on South Main Street in Findlay.

We spoke with Findlay Fire Chief Josh Eberle about the fire at 824 South Main Street that occurred Sunday night.

The chief says the house sustained extensive fire, smoke and water damage and the roof collapsed.

Neighbors told firefighters that the house had not been lived in for a while.

No one was injured in the fire.

Chief Eberle says they had 16 firefighters respond to the blaze and then called in another six personnel from the previous shift.

Auditor’s records show that the house was built in 1898.