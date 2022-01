(ONN) – It will cost you a little more to get in to Cedar Point this year.

The price at the gate is going up $10 to $85 for a ticket, but, of course, there are ways to save money.

You can buy tickets online and in advance and pay around $45 currently.

That’s the same price as Kings Island.

Keep in mind that Cedar Point is going cashless this year.

The park opens for the 2022 season on May 7th.