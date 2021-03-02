Cedar Point Hiring For Upcoming Season

Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky has announced that it plans to hire an estimated 6,500 workers for the upcoming season.

The amusement park is looking to fill positions in areas including rides, merchandise, lifeguards, park services, food and beverage and guest services.

A virtual hiring event is scheduled for March 13th.

More details can be found at www.jobs.cedarfair.com.

Opening Day for Cedar Point this year is scheduled for May 14th.