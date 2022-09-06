Cedar Point Retiring Roller Coaster

(ONN) – One of the fastest roller coasters in the world – located right here in Ohio – is being retired.

Cedar Point announced on their social media that they are retiring the Top Thrill Dragster.

The statement also says that the park’s legacy of ride innovation continues and their team is “hard at work creating a new and re-imagined ride experience.”

The coaster was shut down in August of 2021 after a woman was hit in the head by a bracket that came loose from the ride while she was waiting in line.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture completed a six-month investigation and found no laws were broken.