Celebration Of Life Being Held For Father And Son

(From the Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center)

A celebration of life for Darnell Parker and Darnell Dayon Parker Jr. is being held today and Tuesday at Black Heritage Library & Multicultural Center, 817 Harmon St.

Darnell Parker was the founder and director of Adult and Juvenile Diversion program for Hancock County. He died in 2020 at the age of 64.

His son, Darnell Dayon Parker Jr., was a former Findlay High and Bluffton University basketball player and Loveland High School girls head coach. He died in 2022 at the age of 44.

Judge Mark Miller, of Ohio’s 3rd District Court of Appeals, will speak at about 5 p.m. today at the celebration of life. Other activities today and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, will include music, DVD presentations, memories shared by loved ones, friends, police officers, officials, teammates and coaches.