Center Offering Suicide Grief Groups

(From Family Resource Center)

Navigating the grief surrounding the loss of a loved one to suicide is a profoundly challenging journey, and having a strong support system is vital.

To learn about the tools and resources you can use to support someone mourning a suicide, our Companioning The Mourner groups are forming now.

The Suicide Grief groups are for anyone who has experienced the suicide of someone and is seeking information about coping.

Six groups will be held in November and December.

Get more information by clicking here and in the Facebook post below.