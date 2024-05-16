Chamber Accepting Applications For Hancock Leadership Class

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce)

Now accepting applications for the Hancock Leadership Class of 2025!

The Chamber’s Hancock Leadership program provides a unique learning experience by preparing community leaders who have a passion to serve the Findlay/Hancock County area through a dynamic learning experience that encourages self-discovery, fosters relationships and inspires stewardship. Participants make connections with the community in which we live and work, as well as build their interest in leadership opportunities!

Since 1985, more than 1,000 area leaders have graduated from this annual program, representing more than 500 area businesses and/or service organizations.

The deadline to apply is June 7, so visit https://buff.ly/2HN443S to submit your application today!