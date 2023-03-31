Chamber Hosting Leadership Forum With CommunityREAD Author

The Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce will host a Women’s Leadership Forum in collaboration with the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library with CommunityREAD author Colleen Oakley.

It will be held on Thursday, April 6th from 11:30 to 1 at the Findlay Country Club located at 1500 Country Club Drive.

Oakley is the author of the CommunityREAD book selection “The Invisible Husband of Frick Island”.

“The Invisible Husband of Frick Island” is an unforgettable love story about an eccentric community, a grieving widow, and an outsider who slowly learns that sometimes faith is more important than the facts.

Registration is required by April 3rd. Registration is $25 and includes lunch.

Click here to register or call 419-422-3313.