Chamber Of Commerce Concerned About Controversial Bill

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is voicing concerns about House Bill 616, a measure similar to Florida’s controversial Don’t Say Gay law.

Former Congressman and OCC head Steve Stivers said the organization has concerns the bill may drive away businesses.

Stivers said the OCC is worried that House Bill 616 could hurt the state’s ability to lure the best and brightest minds and pointed to Intel’s proposed $20 billion computer chip manufacturing plant east of Columbus.

Stivers said Ohio needs to be a welcoming place for all, and the focus should be on harnessing in-state and out-of-state talent.