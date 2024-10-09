Chamber Of Commerce Presents 2024 Small Business Awards

The Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce presented its 2024 Small Business Awards on Wednesday afternoon at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

Each year, the Chamber highlights local individuals and companies, who through their independent entrepreneurial spirit, play a vital role in building the community and the economy.

The Hancock Hotel won the “Our Spirit Shows” Hospitality Award and we caught up with General Manager Dirk Bengel and asked what it means to him to be presented with that award.

The following is a full list of small business and community awards that were presented:

Small Business of the Year

Presented to: RCR Technology Group

Sponsored by: Premier Bank

Small Business Person of the Year

Presented to: Joy Barger – Swan House Tea Room

Sponsored by: University of Findlay

Emerging Business of the Year

Presented to: 3 Oaks

Sponsored by: State Bank

Nonprofit Leader of the Year

Presented to: Marc Kogan – Black Swamp Area Council Inc., Scouting America

Sponsored by: The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation

Professional of the Year

Presented to: Sarah Foltz – Hancock Historical Museum

Sponsored by: RCR Technology Group

“Our Spirit Shows” Hospitality Award

Presented to: Hancock Hotel

Sponsored by: Hancock County Convention & Visitors Bureau

Agriculture Enterprise Champion of the Year

Presented to: Von Stein Hay & Straw

Sponsored by: Citizens National Bank

Diverse Small Business Champion of the Year

Presented to: Airborne Outfitters

Sponsored by: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Do Good! Award

Presented to: Culvers of Findlay

Sponsored by: City Apparel+Merch

Go Local Small Business Champion of the Year

Presented to: Village of McComb

Sponsored by: First National Bank

Small Business Manufacturing Excellence

Presented to: PTFE Fine Powders

Sponsored by: The Companies of Tall Timbers Industrial Park

ATHENA Award

Presented to: Andrea Kramer – City Apparel + Merch

Sponsored by: Huntington Bank

Manufacturing & Distribution Leadership Impact Award

Presented to: Sean Goodman, Techcorr

Sponsored by: CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA)

Downtown Champion of the Year

Presented to: False Chord Brewing

Sponsored by: Fifth Third Bank

Family Owned Small Business Champion of the Year

Presented to: Findlay Village Hardware

Sponsored by: Hancock Federal Credit Union

Customer Service Champion of the Year

Presented to: Blanchard Valley Center / Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Sponsored by: Trust Company Family Offices

Women in Business Champion of the Year

Presented to: Pampered Pooch

Sponsored by: WFIN-WKXA-106.3 The Fox Radio