Chamber Of Commerce Presents 2024 Small Business Awards
The Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce presented its 2024 Small Business Awards on Wednesday afternoon at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.
Each year, the Chamber highlights local individuals and companies, who through their independent entrepreneurial spirit, play a vital role in building the community and the economy.
The Hancock Hotel won the “Our Spirit Shows” Hospitality Award and we caught up with General Manager Dirk Bengel and asked what it means to him to be presented with that award.
The following is a full list of small business and community awards that were presented:
Small Business of the Year
Presented to: RCR Technology Group
Sponsored by: Premier Bank
Small Business Person of the Year
Presented to: Joy Barger – Swan House Tea Room
Sponsored by: University of Findlay
Emerging Business of the Year
Presented to: 3 Oaks
Sponsored by: State Bank
Nonprofit Leader of the Year
Presented to: Marc Kogan – Black Swamp Area Council Inc., Scouting America
Sponsored by: The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation
Professional of the Year
Presented to: Sarah Foltz – Hancock Historical Museum
Sponsored by: RCR Technology Group
“Our Spirit Shows” Hospitality Award
Presented to: Hancock Hotel
Sponsored by: Hancock County Convention & Visitors Bureau
Agriculture Enterprise Champion of the Year
Presented to: Von Stein Hay & Straw
Sponsored by: Citizens National Bank
Diverse Small Business Champion of the Year
Presented to: Airborne Outfitters
Sponsored by: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Do Good! Award
Presented to: Culvers of Findlay
Sponsored by: City Apparel+Merch
Go Local Small Business Champion of the Year
Presented to: Village of McComb
Sponsored by: First National Bank
Small Business Manufacturing Excellence
Presented to: PTFE Fine Powders
Sponsored by: The Companies of Tall Timbers Industrial Park
ATHENA Award
Presented to: Andrea Kramer – City Apparel + Merch
Sponsored by: Huntington Bank
Manufacturing & Distribution Leadership Impact Award
Presented to: Sean Goodman, Techcorr
Sponsored by: CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA)
Downtown Champion of the Year
Presented to: False Chord Brewing
Sponsored by: Fifth Third Bank
Family Owned Small Business Champion of the Year
Presented to: Findlay Village Hardware
Sponsored by: Hancock Federal Credit Union
Customer Service Champion of the Year
Presented to: Blanchard Valley Center / Hancock County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Sponsored by: Trust Company Family Offices
Women in Business Champion of the Year
Presented to: Pampered Pooch
Sponsored by: WFIN-WKXA-106.3 The Fox Radio