Chamber Of Commerce Presents Small Business Awards

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce)

The Findlay-Hancock County area is proud of its Small Businesses and those that lead them. In recognition of these courageous and inspiring individuals and their companies, the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce was honored to present the 2023 Small Business Awards at the 60th Annual Small Business Awards ceremony on October 11, 2023 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

The following is a list of small business and community awards that were distributed:

Small Business of the Year

Presented to: Miller’s Meats, BBQ & Catering

Sponsored by: Premier Bank

Small Business Person of the Year

Presented to: Trent Farthing – Key Realty

Sponsored by: University of Findlay

Emerging Business of the Year

Presented to: the Buckeye Co.

Sponsored by: State Bank

Nonprofit Leader of the Year

Presented to: Melissa LaRocco – Legal Aid of Western Ohio

Sponsored by: The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation

Professional of the Year

Presented to: Brett Hughes – Lowenoak Landscape Development

Sponsored by: RCR Technology Group

“Our Spirit Shows” Hospitality Award

Presented to: Oktoberfest Findlay

Sponsored by: Hancock County Convention & Visitors Bureau

Agriculture Enterprise Champion of the Year

Presented to: Hurdwell

Sponsored by: Citizens National Bank

Diverse Small Business Champion of the Year

Presented to: Bin Talking Trash & Hauling

Sponsored by: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Do Good! Award

Presented to: Gillig Winery

Sponsored by: City Apparel+Merch

Go Local Small Business Champion of the Year

Presented to: Kendra Nye – Glass Roots

Sponsored by: First National Bank

Small Business Manufacturing Excellence

Presented to: Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies

Sponsored by: The Companies of Tall Timbers Industrial Park

ATHENA Award

Presented to: Glenda Renz – Blanchard Valley Health System

Sponsored by: Huntington Bank

Manufacturing & Distribution Leadership Impact Award

Presented to: Jake Warrington – American Plastics LLC – Findlay Division

Sponsored by: CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA)

Downtown Champion of the Year

Presented to: Allen-Kramp Wealth Management

Sponsored by: Fifth Third Bank

Family Owned Small Business Champion of the Year

Presented to: Doty Dental

Sponsored by: Hancock Federal Credit Union

Customer Service Champion of the Year

Presented to: Journey Salon & Day Spa

Sponsored by: Trust Company Family Offices

Ben Stevens of Journey Salon and Day Spa commenting on winning the award. (pic below)

Women in Business Champion of the Year

Presented to: Sabrina Rodabaugh – Mind Body Fitness LLC

Sponsored by: WFIN-WKXA-106.3 The Fox Radio

Special thanks to Aaron Osborne Video Services, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, Kan Du Studios, Sink’s Flower Shop, Kadie Renee Photography, Hancock Historical Museum, The Bourbon Affair, and Dave Crosser-Family Resource Center for their support of the event. For more information about this, or any other Chamber of Commerce programs, call 419-422-3313 or visit FindlayHancockChamber.com.