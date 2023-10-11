Chamber Of Commerce Presents Small Business Awards
(From the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce)
The Findlay-Hancock County area is proud of its Small Businesses and those that lead them. In recognition of these courageous and inspiring individuals and their companies, the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce was honored to present the 2023 Small Business Awards at the 60th Annual Small Business Awards ceremony on October 11, 2023 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.
The following is a list of small business and community awards that were distributed:
Small Business of the Year
Presented to: Miller’s Meats, BBQ & Catering
Sponsored by: Premier Bank
Small Business Person of the Year
Presented to: Trent Farthing – Key Realty
Sponsored by: University of Findlay
Emerging Business of the Year
Presented to: the Buckeye Co.
Sponsored by: State Bank
Nonprofit Leader of the Year
Presented to: Melissa LaRocco – Legal Aid of Western Ohio
Sponsored by: The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation
Professional of the Year
Presented to: Brett Hughes – Lowenoak Landscape Development
Sponsored by: RCR Technology Group
“Our Spirit Shows” Hospitality Award
Presented to: Oktoberfest Findlay
Sponsored by: Hancock County Convention & Visitors Bureau
Agriculture Enterprise Champion of the Year
Presented to: Hurdwell
Sponsored by: Citizens National Bank
Diverse Small Business Champion of the Year
Presented to: Bin Talking Trash & Hauling
Sponsored by: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Do Good! Award
Presented to: Gillig Winery
Sponsored by: City Apparel+Merch
Go Local Small Business Champion of the Year
Presented to: Kendra Nye – Glass Roots
Sponsored by: First National Bank
Small Business Manufacturing Excellence
Presented to: Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies
Sponsored by: The Companies of Tall Timbers Industrial Park
ATHENA Award
Presented to: Glenda Renz – Blanchard Valley Health System
Sponsored by: Huntington Bank
Manufacturing & Distribution Leadership Impact Award
Presented to: Jake Warrington – American Plastics LLC – Findlay Division
Sponsored by: CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA)
Downtown Champion of the Year
Presented to: Allen-Kramp Wealth Management
Sponsored by: Fifth Third Bank
Family Owned Small Business Champion of the Year
Presented to: Doty Dental
Sponsored by: Hancock Federal Credit Union
Customer Service Champion of the Year
Presented to: Journey Salon & Day Spa
Sponsored by: Trust Company Family Offices
Ben Stevens of Journey Salon and Day Spa commenting on winning the award. (pic below)
Women in Business Champion of the Year
Presented to: Sabrina Rodabaugh – Mind Body Fitness LLC
Sponsored by: WFIN-WKXA-106.3 The Fox Radio
Special thanks to Aaron Osborne Video Services, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, Kan Du Studios, Sink’s Flower Shop, Kadie Renee Photography, Hancock Historical Museum, The Bourbon Affair, and Dave Crosser-Family Resource Center for their support of the event. For more information about this, or any other Chamber of Commerce programs, call 419-422-3313 or visit FindlayHancockChamber.com.