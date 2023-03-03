Chamber Of Commerce Reaches Milestone

The Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce has surpassed 500 members from Seneca County and surrounding communities, a new record for membership in the organization’s history.

Kellie Hartsel, long-time Chamber Ambassador, and now a travel advisor with Magical Moments Vacations, was the 500th member to join the chamber.

“I’ve been a dedicated volunteer for the Chamber for more than ten years and I’ve seen firsthand the work that they do that directly impacts small businesses and organizations here in our community,” Hartsel said.

Dan Reineke, Chamber Board of Trustees Chair and Co-Owner of Reineke Family Dealerships, praised the news, “The Chamber is stronger today than ever before. The Chamber truly serves as a community connector and are able to do this through the strong network of its members.”

The Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the milestone by hosting a networking event, 500 at 5, with their members on March 16 at 5 p.m. at The Renaissance of Tiffin.

The Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce exists to enable community businesses and organizations in enhancing their success, serve as a source of information, and advocate for members and economic growth in the area through their four main points of education, promotion, relationships, and resources and savings.

For those interested in learning more about how the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce can assist their organization, they can visit www.SenecaRegionalChamber.com or call the office at 419-447-4141.

(story and pic courtesy of the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce)